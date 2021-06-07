Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 306 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE LH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

