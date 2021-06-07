Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $137.39 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 3.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $137,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,261.05. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

