Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $231.69. The company had a trading volume of 130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

