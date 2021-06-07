Holderness Investments Co. Buys 260 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.25. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,490. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

