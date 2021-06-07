Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $103,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.60. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

