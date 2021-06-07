$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. MetLife posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 33,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.