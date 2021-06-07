Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 34,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

