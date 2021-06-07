Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

