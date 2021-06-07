Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. 337,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.