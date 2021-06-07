47,523 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.45. 18,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

