iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.12

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.12 and last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,637,000.

