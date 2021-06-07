Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $$155.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.