BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. 4,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,271. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $212,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

