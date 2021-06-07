Fireball (FIRE) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 340.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00016639 BTC on major exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $118,982.21 and approximately $25.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00622129 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,840 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.