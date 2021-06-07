USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009965 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000220 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

