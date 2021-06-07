Newton (NEW) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00287336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00247685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.01187556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.71 or 0.99819109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.01098443 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

