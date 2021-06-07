Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $7.03 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,168. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

