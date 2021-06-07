Maryland Capital Management Has $21.05 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,280 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.84 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

