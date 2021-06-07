Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.56. 6,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,455. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.