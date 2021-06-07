Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 596,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.77 during midday trading on Monday. 190,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

