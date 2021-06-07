F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1,652.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.74. 1,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.