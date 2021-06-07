Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $177.43. 89,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

