Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

