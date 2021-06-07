Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $220.72. 5,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.