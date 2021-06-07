Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $799.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,247. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

