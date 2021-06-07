Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

