Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 820,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 28.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 316,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,275 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

