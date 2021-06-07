Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $394.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

