iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,232 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

