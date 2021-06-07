Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

