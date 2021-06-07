Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

TSCO opened at $182.37 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

