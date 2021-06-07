Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.