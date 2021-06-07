KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 65.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $6,023.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00287175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00247081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.27 or 0.01187291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,967.20 or 0.99945645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.01100409 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,624 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

