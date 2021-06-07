Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $102.90

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.90.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

DIN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.04. 835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

