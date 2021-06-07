Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $102.90

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.90.
DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
DIN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.04. 835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.11.
In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
