Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.06. 98,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,799. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

