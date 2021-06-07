Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 40,077 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $60,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

GS stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.53. 33,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

