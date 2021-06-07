Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $67,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4,074.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.63. 73,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.