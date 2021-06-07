CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 9th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $147,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 719,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.96. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

