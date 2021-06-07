Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $110.76 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.52% of Euronet Worldwide worth $110,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,988,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 368,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $149.65. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.10. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

