Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,952 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.33. 79,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,189. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.