USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,158,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,144. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

