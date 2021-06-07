USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 80,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,678,469. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

