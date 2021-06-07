BancorpSouth Bank Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.48. 13,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,177. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

