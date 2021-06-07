Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.07. 13,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

