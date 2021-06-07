First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

