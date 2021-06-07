Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,596 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.25. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

