Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

