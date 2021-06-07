Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.76

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.