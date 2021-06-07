Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.19

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.19 and last traded at C$33.01, with a volume of 80659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.91.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8676537 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

