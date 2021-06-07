Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,409 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03.

